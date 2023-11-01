Lil Nas X Dresses as Bloody Tampon for Halloween and People Have Mixed Reactions

Lil Nas X stepped out for Halloween in a bloody tampon costume and people are having mixed reviews about the outfit.

Lil Nas X's Tampon Costume

Some of hip-hop biggest stars celebrated Halloween last night (Oct. 31), by stepping out in eye-catching costumes. Lil Nas X has gone viral for his All Hallow's Eve outfit, which found the rapper dressing up as a bloody tampon. Nas X shared video of himself wearing the costume on Instagram.

In the video, which can be seen below, Nas X is on a sidewalk holding a string that is coming out of a mock up of a vagina. He is wearing a puffy white and red-stained dress. The rhymer also has on a bloody blond wig.

People React to Lil Nas X Tampon Costume

People on social media had mixed reviews to Lil Nas X's tampon costume.

"Lil Nas X was a used tampon," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted along with a crying laughing emoji.

"Lil nas x dressing up as a bl00dy tampon is the most annoying thing i’ve seen tonight," someone else opined. "He does nothing except romanticize things that give women pain."

"Why are ppl so fake outraged cause lil nas x went as a bloody tampon, I need ppl to get a grip," another person posted.

Last year, Lil Nas X had one of the most talked about rapper costumes as well. He dressed up as Ice Spice.

See Lil Nas X showing off his intricate tampon Halloween costume and fans' reactions below.

Watch Lil Nas X Show Off His Bloody Tampon Halloween Costume and See Fans' Reactions