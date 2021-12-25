Boosie BadAzz Thinks R. Kelly’s Victims Exaggerated Their Abuse Allegations, Says Kelly Just Likes ‘Young Bitches’

Boosie BadAzz believes the victims of convicted sexual abuser R. Kelly are exaggerating the stories of torment and kidnapping they suffered through.

Boosie recently appeared on VladTV, during which he was asked to opine about R. Kelly's conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The Louisiana rapper seemed to downplay Kelly's actions and was not fully buying the stories of some of the women who were abused at the hands of the disgraced R&B singer for years. "This is how I feel about that. Everything was pushed to another level. You know, I just feel like R. Kelly like the young bitches," said Boosie in the interview from Dec. 18.

He continued, "All that shit, seducing and kidnapping and all this shit in somebody house, if you leave a bitch at the house and you go on tour for two weeks and she don't go nowhere, that bitch ain't been kidnapped. She waiting on daddy to come home. You know, a bitch ain't been kidnapped. Bitch ain't been sexualized if she been in the bed with three, four women. You know, she hasn't been taken advantage of, because she is willing. She is willing. He just fucked up on the age part...if he did it. I'm not saying he's guilty or if he did do it, it's because of the age. The rest of that shit, they exaggerating, bro."

Back in September, a jury of seven men and five women found the troubled crooner guilty of racketeering and eight violations of sex trafficking charges including bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child, sexual trafficking across state lines and racketeering involving six victims. He faces 10 years to life in prison. Kelly also faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

"I'm not gonna castrate my boy," Boosie added.

Check out the full interview clip below.