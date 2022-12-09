R. Kelly Drops New Album I Admit It From Prison, Admits He Likes ‘Young Ladies’ But Doesn’t Understand Why People Think It’s Pedophilia

R. Kelly just released a surprise new album from prison titled I Admit It where he admits to liking "young ladies" and is confused why people think that is considered pedophilia.

On Friday (Dec. 9), a new album from the incarcerated R&B singer, listed as being distributed through Legacy Records, came out on DSP. His first album since 2016, the project contains 13 tracks, with the final three being a trilogy titled "I Admit It (I Did It)." On the second song in the installment, Kelly admits he "fuck with" "young ladies."

"I admit I fuck with all the ladies/They both older and young ladies," he croons. "But tell me how they call that pedophile/Cause of that?/That shits crazy/You might have your opinions/Entitled to your opinions/But really am I supposed to go to jail, lose my career, because your opinion?"

In the opinion of the court, R. Kelly was found guilty of sex crimes charges with minors in separate cases in 2021 and 2022. In June, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York in September of 2021. This past September, he was found guilty of child porn and enticement of minors charges in a second case in Chicago.

Needless to say, people are confused and outraged by the release of the new album.

"R Kelly dropped an album from prison. The last 3 tracks are titled 'I Admit it (I Did it).' In part 2 he says he admits he fucks w/ the younger ladies but it being pedophilia is yal opinions, not fact. & he shouldn't be in jail based on yal opinions. ELECTRIC CHAIR!!!" one Twitter user posted.

"I admit it that r Kelly is guilty and should stay in prison don't free him at all," another person typed.

"Please tell it isn't true that R. Kelly just dropped an album called 'I Admit It' from prison," someone else posted along with a photo of Martin Luther King Jr. with an exasperated look on his face.

XXL has reached out to Legacy Records for comment.

See More Reactions to R. Kelly's New Album Below