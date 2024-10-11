R. Kelly’s Daughter Makes Bombshell Claim the Singer Sexually Abused Her As a Kid

R. Kelly's daughter is making bombshell allegations in a new documentary where she claims she was sexually abused by her father.

R. Kelly's Kids Speak Out

On Friday (Oct. 11), the TVEI Network debuted the new docuseries R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, which focuses on the impact the embattled singer's life had on his kids. In the new exposé, Kelly's 26-year-old daughter Abi alleges she was sexually abused by her father when she was around 8 or 9 years old. She says she woke up one night to the singer touching her. Tabi says she eventually told her mother Andrea Kelly, the singer's ex-wife, who filed a complaint in 2009. However, it was reportedly past the statute of limitations.

"I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me," Abi says through tears in the documentary. "I really feel like that one millisecond really just changed my whole life."

A trailer for the docuseries can be seen below.

R. Kelly's Attorney Responds to Allegations

R. Kelly attorney's Jennifer Bonjean has offered the following statement to XXL in response to the allegations.

"Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations," the statement reads. "His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and was unfounded. He has been investigated by a dozen state and federal law enforcement agencies across the country. Do you really think they just overlooked this serious child abuse accusation? Give me a break. The media is driving this #metoo industry that fights for the most salacious stories for views and clicks regardless of truth. And the 'filmmakers' whoever they are did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims."

R. Kelly is currently serving 30 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York in 2022. Last February, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in a separate child porn case. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Watch Abi Open Up About Her Torrid Childhood