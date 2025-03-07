R. Kelly Sings His Old Songs and Says He Wrote 25 New Albums in Totally Unnecessary Prison Interview

Disgraced singer R. Kelly is back in the headlines after breaking his silence and singing in a new podcast interview that absolutely no one asked for.

R. Kelly Breaks Silence in New Podcast Interview

On Sunday (March 2), Kelly was a guest on the podcast Inmate Tea With A&P, where he spoke for the first time in a while since being locked up for sex crimes. After being led in as the "King of R&B" in a rousing intro, Kelly serenaded the smitten cohosts with parts of his old songs "When a Woman's Fed Up" and "Step in the Name of Love." He also revealed he's been working on new music.

"Singing is a beautiful disease that's incurable," Kelly says at the 3:05 timestamp of the interview below. "I'm always singing, I'm always writing. I've written like 25 albums since I been in here. Right now I'm just working on getting out."

Missing from the interview was any form of accountability for his crimes or even mention of them. The sit-down was mostly fluffier than a Triple F.A.T. Goose, with the hosts only seeming interested in how honored they were to talk to the convicted sex offender.

R. Kelly being free anytime soon doesn't seem likely. In 2022, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The following February, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a seperate federal child porn case. The second sentence will run concurrently with the first. Kelly appealed the conviction last March, but it was upheld by a judge last month.

Kelly hasn't officially released any music since he's been locked. In December of 2022, the R. Kelly album I Admit It hit streaming services. However, it was pulled from DSPs a short time later with the singer's team claiming it was not authorized.

In April of 2023, rumors began to circulate that Kelly was performing concerts in prison after AI images surfaced online.

Check out R. Kelly on Inmate Tea With A&P below.

Watch R. Kelly Talk and Sing in a New Podcast Interveiw