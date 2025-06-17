R. Kelly Overdoses in Prison, Lawyer Insists Singer Is the Target of a Murder Plot

Conspiracy theorists are likely having a field day right now with the startling news that R. Kelly overdosed in prison following his lawyer's recent claims that he's the target of a murder plot.

Why Did R. Kelly Overdose in Prison?

R. Kelly was given "an amount of medicine that could have killed him," according to a federal court filing by his lawyer, Beau Brindley, on Monday (June 16), CBS News reports. Prison staff at the Federal Correctional Institute facility in Butner, N.C., where he's doing time after his 2021 conviction of racketeering and sex trafficking, reportedly administered the medication, which caused the embattled singer to overdose.

"Mr. Kelly’s life is in danger, and that danger is coming from Bureau of Prisons officials and their actions," one of the court filings reads, as reported by NBC News. "Mr. Kelly needs this Court’s intervention. His life actually depends on it."

Despite being rushed to Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. for the medical emergency on June 13, the Chicago native was allegedly forcibly removed from the health center against medical advice. R. Kelly's lawyer has requested for the artist to serve the remainder of his time in home detention. Brindley claims the Federal Bureau of Prisons is "seeking to kill" Kelly "to cover up crimes committed in the investigation of his case."

XXL has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons and R. Kelly's attorney for comment.

Is There a Plot to Murder R. Kelly?

On June 10, R. Kelly's attorney filed an emergency motion in Chicago accusing Bureau of Prisons and Department of Justice officials of trying to have the incarcerated entertainer murdered by a fellow inmate, who is allegedly part of the Aryan Brotherhood. Stine apparently told Kelly he was solicited to murder him.

The court document claims BOP inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine was allegedly approached by prison officials to kill R. Kelly while he was in custody at a federal prison in Tucson, Ariz. this year. Stine, who has a terminal cancer diagnosis, was reportedly offered an opportunity "to live out the last of those months as a free man" in exchange for killing Kelly.