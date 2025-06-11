Half on a Body? – R. Kelly’s Attorneys Claim Prison Officials Told Aryan Brotherhood Member to Murder Singer

R. Kelly's attorneys are pushing for the singer's immediate release after claiming that a member of the Aryan Brotherhood was recruited by prison officials to murder Kelly.

R. Kelly Murder Plot?

On Tuesday (June 10), Kelly's attorney, Beau Brindley, filed an emergency motion in Chicago accusing Bureau of Prisons and Department of Justice officials of trying to have the incarcerated crooner murdered by a fellow inmate.

Details Behind Alleged R. Kelly Murder Plot

Brindley claims prison officials approached Aryan Brotherhood members Mikeal Glenn Stine and David Keith Harris in April about taking out Kelly in exchange for their freedom. Stine, who has terminal cancer, notified Kelly about the plot and has since signed a sworn affidavit admitting the scheme, the singer's attorney says.

What Are R. Kelly's Lawyers Asking For?

In the motion filed by Kelly's attorney, they claim his First, Sixth, and Eighth Amendment rights are being violated and ask the court to place Kelly on home detention while their claims are being investigated. They are also seeking a pardon from President Trump.

What R. Kelly's Lawyer Has to Say About the Matter

During a press conference on Tuesday, Kelly's attorney, Beau Brindley, expounded on a possible motive.

"These are people that seek to kill Mr. Kelly rather than allow the corrupt criminal conduct of those who manufactured his convictions be exposed," Brindely told reporters below.

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence at FCI Butner in North Carolina after being convicted in separate cases of sex trafficking and sex crimes against minors.

XXL has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment.

Check out R. Kelly's attorney addressing the press below.

Watch R. Kelly's Attorney Claims Prison Officials Tried to Have the Singer Murdered