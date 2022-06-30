Boosie BadAzz Thinks R. Kelly Should Get Lesser Sentence, Says He Could Warn Young Girls About Predators

Boosie BadAzz is caping for R. Kelly following the disgraced R&B singer being sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

On Thursday (June 30), Boosie weighed in on yesterday's announcement that R. Kelly will be spending the next 30 years behind bars. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper doesn't seem to agree with how much time Kelly received.

"People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30!" Boosie BadAzz posted on Twitter. "Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them😞but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone. N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man‼️ College professors get probation for this shit."

The Heartfelt rapper thinks there is some redeeming value in R. Kelly that the singer could share with the public.

"Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence, 30 years ‼️" Boosie added in a follow-up post. "Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference? but 30 years like Come on world‼️"

This isn't the first time Boosie BadAzz has commented on R. Kelly's crimes. Last December, Boosie said he believed the singer's victims were exaggerated their stories of being tormented by the 55-year-old singer.

"All that shit, seducing and kidnapping and all this shit in somebody house, if you leave a bitch at the house and you go on tour for two weeks and she don't go nowhere, that bitch ain't been kidnapped," Boosie opined. "She waiting on daddy to come home. You know, a bitch ain't been kidnapped. Bitch ain't been sexualized if she been in the bed with three, four women. You know, she hasn't been taken advantage of, because she is willing. She is willing. He just fucked up on the age part...if he did it. I'm not saying he's guilty or if he did do it, it's because of the age. The rest of that shit, they exaggerating, bro."

Yesterday, Judge Ann M. Donnelly revealed R. Kelly's fate, announcing in court that he would be spending the next three decades in prison after he was found guilty of sexual trafficking across state lines and racketeering involving six victims.

“The public has to be protected from behaviors like this,” judge Donnelly reportedly told Kelly during the sentencing. “These crimes were calculated and carefully planned and regularly executed for almost 25 years,” she added. “You taught them that love is enslavement and violence.”

R. Kelly did not speak during the hearing. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, instead spoke for the singer.

“He’s not a predator,” Bonjean reportedly told reporters outside the courtroom following the verdict. “He has regrets, and he is sad,” she added. “He disagrees with the characterizations that have been made about him.”

R. Kelly still has two open sexual abuse cases in Illinois and Minnesota.