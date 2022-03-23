Video Appears to Show R. Kelly Singing to Woman on Prison Call – Watch

R. Kelly made a young woman's day by singing a song via a jail call while the R&B singer is currently behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In a video shared on TikTok, which has since gone viral, the woman, whose account handle is @jizzlezoldykk, is speaking with the disgraced crooner, whom she says is in the same Brooklyn prison as her father. In the clip, the woman asks Kelly to sing his song "Love Letter."

"I wanted to ask you something," she said. "Can you sing a song for me?"

R. Kelly went on to ask "which one?." The woman replied, "the ‘Love Letter.'”

Kelly, who hired Bill Cosby's legal counsel to help appeal his sex crime convictions, let out a massive sigh and then sang a brief version of the song, which appears on his Love Letter album that came out back in 2011.

The woman and her friend were overjoyed and could barely contain their excitement with Kelly quickly serenading them on the phone.

The woman also denounced rumors that Kelly sang to her in exchange for money or prison commissary.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "r kelly didn't do anything for commissary ! i just simple asked him to sing and he said yes."

In September of last year, R. Kelly was found guilty of eight violations of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering.

The singer's charges stem from his 2019 arrest where he was accused of organizing a criminal enterprise, in which he recruited underage girls and women, subjecting them to obnoxious treatment.

He was charged with bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child, sexual trafficking across state lines and racketeering involving six victims that supposedly took place over a 30-year span.

Kelly, who is also facing sex-related charges in his home state of Illinois and Minnesota, will be sentenced on May 4.

He faces between 10 years and life in prison.