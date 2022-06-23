Boosie BadAzz Gets Twerked Into Lake – Watch

A video of Boosie BadAzz getting twerked into a lake is going viral.

On Wednesday (June 22), TheShadeRoom shared video of Boosie BadAzz partying with a group of women on a boat anchored in a lake. In the clip, a woman is twerking on the rapper while being hyped up by the other women and the person filming. As the video continues, the woman backs it up on Boosie, who is being pushed further toward the edge of the boat by the considerable cakes.

"Hit him real hard with it," someone behind the camera yells out.

Boosie eventually gets pushed to the edge by the massive butt thrusts and falls backward into the shallow water, emerging with a smile.

Boosie BadAzz is gearing up for his Boosie BadAzz ATL Weekend 2022 event, which takes place in Atlanta July 8 through 10. The three-day event will feature a skate party, adult prom at Clark Atlanta University and topless pool party.

Back in May, Boosie caught heat for the adult prom event from Kodak Black who implied it was initially his idea.

“Ayo, Boosie. You know you my dirty, ya heard? I fuck with you," Kodak Black said in an Instagram video. "But that ain’t gangsta, homie, if you don’t throw that prom shit with me, homie."

He continued, "You already on a nigga drip, ’cause I was ’bout to throw the prom shit, homie," Kodak continued. "I was already doing that prom shit. You know the gangsta got set back a little piece. Had to get back on my feet type shit. But now I'm lit."

Check out video of Boosie BadAzz getting twerked into a lake below.