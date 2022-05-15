R. Kelly and Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Become Friends in Jail – Report

R. Kelly has reportedly formed an unlikely friendship with the accused Brooklyn subway shooter while locked up in jail.

According to a New York Daily News report, published on Saturday (May 14), R. Kelly and accused Brooklyn Subway shooter, Frank James, reportedly have become friends at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Three insiders at the facility have told the publication that both Kells and James get along well in the jailhouse. Since both men are deemed high-risk inmates, they are being housed in the same unit.

“Both do get along. They actually sit together and eat together,” revealed one source. Another insider familiar with the situation, told the newspaper: “They talk about TV shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds.”

As you may know, Kelly was convicted of multiple charges, including sex trafficking, and is awaiting sentencing, while James is awaiting trial for his role in the mass shooting on the N train in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood on April 12. The two men are not sharing a cell. Kelly has his own room while James has a bunkmate in his cell, according to a source.

R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told the New York Daily News that the R&B crooner does not have control of who he buddies up with at MDC. “Mr. Kelly is not in control of who he is housed with,” she said. “A friend is someone you voluntarily hang out with.”

James’ lawyer declined to comment on the friendship between Kelly and James.

Interestingly, numerous insiders at the MDC have told the newspaper that R. Kelly spends his time singing to lift his spirits. One source reportedly recalled the embattled singer once delivering an impromptu a cappella performance of his anthemic hit “I Believe I Can Fly” while in his prison work clothes. Kells also sings in his cell, occasionally, much to everyone's joy at the facility. “He does live performances and all,” said an insider.

R. Kelly’s sentencing is set for June 15. The singer faces life in prison with no parole.

XXL has reached out to R. Kelly’s attorney and reps at the Metropolitan Detention Center for comment.