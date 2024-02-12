Boosie BadAzz Thinks R. Kelly Performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show Would Be Amazing If Singer Didn’t Get in Trouble

Boosie BadAzz is dreaming of a R. Kelly Super Bowl halftime show performance in the wake of Usher performing at the big game.

Boosie Longs for R. Kelly Super Bowl Performance

On Super Bowl Sunday night (Feb. 11), Boosie offered his opinion on the Super Bowl halftime show after Usher graced the stage and performed a medley of hits.

"IF RKELLY WOULDNT HAVE GOT N TROUBLE HIS SONGS WOULD BE AMAZING AT A SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW," Boosie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I CAN HEAR THAT VOICE NOW 'I BELIEVE I CAN FLY' 'STEP N THE NAME OF LOVE' 'I WISH I WISH I WISH' 'THE WORLDS GREATEST' 'FIESTA FIESTA' 'WHEN A WOMAN LOVES' then 'SAME GIRL' N BRING USHER out OMG."

Boosie has been one of R. Kelly's biggest supporters, despite the disgraced crooner being sentenced to 20 years in prison on child porn charges last February.

Boosie Calls Out Usher

Those weren't Boosie's only thoughts about the Super Bowl halftime show. He also called out Usher for getting too intimate with Swizz Beatz's wife Alicia Keys during their performance of "My Boo."

"@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED," Boosie captioned the post.

Swizz Beatz has since addressed the performance on Instagram.

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!!" Swizz captioned a carousel of photos of Alicia's cameo. "Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

Check Boosie's post about R. Kelly performing at the Super Bowl halftime show below.

See Boosie Opine About R. Kelly Performing at the Super Bowl