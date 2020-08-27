R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked By Other Inmate in Prison: Report

R. Kelly has supposedly been attacked while serving time in a Chicago prison.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 27), law enforcement sources claim Kelly got into a physical altercation with another inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Apparently, the embattled singer was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked into his cell and began punching him.

Sources say the inmate was upset because the prison had been shut down due to protests being held on R. Kelly's behalf calling for his release from the facility. The fight was short-lived and it's unclear if Kelly and the inmate were broken up by another prisoner or a guard at the correctional center.

Kelly was reportedly examined by a physician and doesn't have any severe injuries.

The news of R. Kelly's alleged attack comes about three months after he made his third request to be released from prison citing coronavirus concerns was denied by a Brooklyn judge. Kelly is facing indictments in both New York and Chicago and has filed temporary release requests in both states. Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly denied the singer's motion back in May and April. Three months ago, Kelly cited diabetes as a health reason to be released. In March, Kelly's attorney filed documents claiming that he had a surgical procedure that would've made him susceptible to the virus.

XXL reached out to R. Kelly's attorney, as well as the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago for a comment. The MCC said that are unable to provide any details on the incident or the medical status of an individual inmate in an effort to maintain the privacy, safety and security of the prisoner.