Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Third Request to Be Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus

R. Kelly's third attempt to be freed from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic has been shot down.

The currently incarcerated R&B singer has been trying to argue he's "likely diabetic" and should be allowed to go free on bond while he awaits trial for multiple cases. On Friday (May 15), a Brooklyn judge rejected Kelly's third attempt, citing multiple reasons. On top of the seriousness of his crimes, authorities believe the singer is a high flight risk.

Though there are reportedly confirmed cases of the deadly virus at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where Kelly is being housed, the judge is also not buying Kelly's "prediabetic" justification. The Bureau of Prisons reports there are currently 18 confirmed active COVID-19 cases among inmates, 14 among jail staff; 122 inmates and 16 staff have recovered from the virus.

"I have found that the defendant has not presented compelling reasons for his release under section 3142(i) in part because he is not uniquely at risk for contracting severe illness from COVID-19," Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly wrote in her decision. “I do not agree that a diagnosis of prediabetes presents a compelling reason for the defendant’s release. While the CDC has identified diabetes as a risk factor for COVID-19, the same is not true for prediabetes, a condition that affects nearly one in three American adults.”

R. Kelly first attempted to cite COVID-19 as a reason he should be released from prison back in April. The same judge rejected that attempt and another follow-up request shortly afterward.

Kelly is facing federal cases in Illinois and New York, including charges of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and producing child pornography. The trial date for his sex trafficking case is set for Sept. 29.