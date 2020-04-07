R. Kelly Denied Temporary Prison Release Over Coronavirus Concerns

R. Kelly has been denied a temporary release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday (April 7), Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly denied a motion seeking an early release for the disgraced singer, who is awaiting trial at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on charges of 11 sexual abuse-related crimes.

The motion for Kelly's release was filed on March 26 after his attorney stated that a recent surgery could make him susceptible to contracting the illness.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Judge Donnelly explained her decision, saying that Kelly "has not established compelling reasons warranting his release." The document also states that there are "no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago."

In a report from the Chicago Sun Times, Kelly filed temporary release requests in New York and Chicago because he faces indictments in both states. Judge Donnelly's decision came before Judge Harry Leinenweber, who presides over the singer's case in his home state. Judge Leinenweber has until April 15 to determine whether or not Kelly will be granted an early release in Chicago. However, following Judge Donnelly's ruling, the singer's defense attorney will ask Judge Leinenweber to place a temporary hold on the request.

The singer's Brooklyn trial is scheduled for July 7, while his case in Chicago is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 13. It is uncertain if either trial will go as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly's denial of an early prison release comes five days after 6ix9ine received approval from a judge to finish out the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement due to coronavirus concerns.