Childish Gambino Wears Backward Sneakers by MSCHF

MSCHF strikes again! Rapper Childish Gambino was spotted courtside wearing the designer's newest footwear creation — a backward sneaker.

Last Friday (April 7), Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, was photographed courtside at an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., rocking MSCHF's "BWD Shoe." Parts of the kicks look like a cross between an Air Jordan 6 or 7 sneaker but backwards.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, each shoe has two openings to select, allowing the sneakerhead to wear the kicks either forward or backward. The sneaker is made of white leather with red suede at the heel and grey stripe and black-speckled midsole.

The weird footwear was created by MSCHF, born Gabriel Whaley, who is probably known for creating the Satan Shoes with Lil Nas X that included a drop of human blood. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based designer got slapped with a lawsuit from Nike for copyright infringement and had to discontinued the shoe. The kicks were a follow-up to his Jesus Shoes, which Drake reportedly worn and it contained holy water from the River Jordan.

Recently, MSCHF went rampantly viral for his ridiculously oversized Big Red Boots, which were worn by the likes of Lil Wayne, Iggy Azalea, Fivo Foreign, Coi Leray and others.

MSCHF's The BWD Shoe (style code MSCHF-004) will arrive on April 11 for one hour only at 2 p.m. ET via his webstore at mschf.com. The shoes are priced at $135.

Check Out Donald Glover and Other Artists Rocking MSCHF's Backward Shoe Below