These 10 Playboi Carti Songs Have Never Been Performed Live

Playboi Carti's energizing live shows have become a staple of his brand over the years. The rapper's cult-like fans have flocked from all around the globe to mosh and rage away to their favorite tracks from the Opium leader. His punk influences have also translated into some insane moments onstage.

One particularly harrowing moment went down during King Vamp's epic Primavera Sound performance in Barcelona, Spain in June of 2022. Video captured of the set showed Carti at one point forcefully grabbing his guitarist and dragging him across the stage before flinging his body to the ground. It’s unclear if the guitarist was seriously hurt, but Carti's fans continued to go crazy regardless.

Another performance of Carti's in 2022 was actually cut short because of its wild energy. During his brief appearance at the Smokers Club Festival in San Bernardino, California in May of that year, he was ushered off by security after two songs because fans attempted to storm the stage.

Despite all this mayhem, Carti's fans have continued to cherish the rapper's live shows, and a new tour might just be on the horizon. Carti rang in 2024, with his latest song "Backrooms" featuring Travis Scott on Jan. 1. This marks the fifth new offering King Vamp has bestowed upon his loyal followers in recent months. Other new tracks emerged in December of 2023 when Carti hopped on Instagram to preview a song called "Ur the Moon." He then followed up the snippet with the songs "Different Day," the Kanye West-produced "2024" and "H00dByAir."

All this new music likely means Playboi Carti's aptly titled Music album is on the horizon, and a tour could soon follow. Despite all his enlivened shows, Setlist.fm has reported that there are a few deep cuts from Carti's catalog that he not performed. XXL highlights 10 songs Playboi Carti fans have yet to hear at a live show.