Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Appears Completely Naked in Public Under See-Through Raincoat

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori appears to be completely naked in public under a see-through raincoat during a recent outing.

Bianca Censori Appears Naked Under Clear Raincoat in Public

As Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to make NFSW moments, the latest finds Ye's wife baring it all in the public's eye. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), celebrity paparazzi outlet The Daily Stardust hit up both Instagram and YouTube with some flicks and video footage of the not-so-camera-shy love birds.

In the photos and clip below, Bianca Censori is seen walking in the rain alongside her rapper-producer husband. She appears to be entirely nude save for knee-high stiletto boots and a clear raincoat with text that conveniently covers her chest. Bianca is also bunching up the plastic raingear seemingly to cover the lower region of her body.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Kanye's fit finds him much more prepared for the weather as he is covered from head to toe complete with a long brown poncho, gloves, boots and his signature black mask.

Other NSFW Moments From Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

The latest public outing is just one of many not-safe-for-work moments involving Ye and his bride over the better part of the last year. Highlights include Kanye posting many scantily clad photos of Bianca Censori to his Instagram account, walking through a Las Vegas casino with her wearing a barely-there bikini and an exceptionally explicit boat ride in Italy that found the two banned for life from the boat rental company.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Check out Kanye West walking with his wife Bianca Censori as she appears naked in public under a clear raincoat in the photos and video footage below.

Watch the Video and See Photos as Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Appears Completely Naked Under a See-Through Raincoat