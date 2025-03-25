Diddy Scores Legal Victory in Damning Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Producer

A judge has thrown out RICO and other claims in producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' damning sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy filed last year.

Judge Makes Ruling in Diddy v. Rodney Jones Lawsuit

On Monday (March 24), District Judge J. Paul Oetken handed down a ruling in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (March 25). The ruling dismissed several claims made in Jones' civil lawsuit filed in February of 2024. Those claims include RICO, breach of contract, negligent infliction of emotional distress and two claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge's ruling also dismissed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act claim against Combs Global but not Combs himself.

"Jones fails to address any of these arguments in his opposition brief, and while the Court prefers to decide issues on the merits, it should not be necessary to root around a 402-paragraph complaint to contrive novel arguments on Jones’s behalf," the ruling reads.

Despite dismissing five of the 14 claims, the judge is allowing the case to move forward with the remaining allegations, which include multiple claims of sexual assault. Jones had initially sued for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work.

Rodney Jones Makes Scandalous Claims Against Diddy in Lawsuit

Rodney Jones sued Diddy on Feb. 26, 2024, in the first wave of civil lawsuits filed against the embattled music mogul. Jones alleged he lived with Diddy while producing on Puff's The Love Album: Off the Grid album from September of 2022 to November of 2023. During that time, Jones claimed he was witness to Diddy doing cocaine, drugging and having sex with underage girls, sex trafficking men and women, and more, all with the help of Diddy's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. Jones claimed he was also sexually assaulted by Diddy and actor Cuba Gooding Jr in an amended lawsuit filed the following month. The producer also alleges he was not properly paid for his work on the album.

Rodney Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, has released the following statement to XXL on the latest update in the case: "I respect Judge Oetken's order and opinion. We view this as a win. Defendants wanted a total dismissal, and they failed to get it. Sean Combs and KK are both facing civil TVPA claims, and we get to begin discovery. Sean Combs and KK do not want me to do discovery. I know where all of the bodies are buried, and I have a huge shovel. It's time to start digging!"

Diddy's camp has denied Jones' claims, telling XXL last February: "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

In addition to dozens of civil lawsuits, Diddy is facing a criminal case where he has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial date has been scheduled for May 12.

