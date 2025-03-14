Diddy reportedly pleads not guilty to charges in his new indictment as his sex crimes trial is pushed back.

Diddy Sits for Pre-Trial Conference

On Friday (March 14), Puff was in court for a pre-trial conference ahead of his upcoming criminal trial. During the hearing, the judge agreed to delay the trial by a week to allow space for both sides to iron out issues that could take additional time, Deadline reports. Diddy was also arraigned on the charges in his latest superseding indictment filed last week, which accuses him of forced labor and forcing employees to engage in sex acts. Puff pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Diddy's trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution was initially supposed to start on May 5. It is now set to begin on May 12, with jury selection expected to start at the end of April.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team and the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York for comment.

As the trial draws closer, Diddy's legal team has been pulling out all the stops. On Feb. 18, Diddy's attorneys filed a motion requesting his prostitution charge be dismissed, citing racial bias. On Feb. 23, Diddy's lawyers challenged the legality of search warrants executed on Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles last March. Most recently, they claimed the original video of Cassie being assaulted by Diddy in 2016 was altered before it was released to the press and later destroyed by CNN. CNN has refuted those claims.