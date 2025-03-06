Diddy Accused of Forced Labor and Making Employee Engage in Sex Acts in Second Superseding Indictment

A new indictment unsealed today accuses Diddy of forcing employees to work long hours and making someone who worked for him engage in sex acts.

Diddy Accused of Threatening Employee and Forcing Them to Engage in Sex Acts

Diddy faces new allegations of forced labor and threatening an employee to engage in sex acts in another superseding indictment filed in United States District Court Southern District of New York today (March 6). The information adds to the growing number of shocking claims against the Bad Boy Records founder since his arrest on federal charges last year.

The embattled music mogul is accused of making employees of Combs Enterprise work long hours with little sleep by the use of physical and reputational harm. One employee claims Diddy forced them to engage in sex acts with him or they would be subjected to threats or risk violence against them.

"Combs, along with members and associates of the Enterprise, also maintained control over certain employees of the Combs Business, whom he forced to work long hours with little sleep, through use of, among other things, physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same," the new indictment reads.

"In doing so, Combs, assisted by members and associates of the Enterprise, caused these employees to believe they would be harmed—including by losing their jobs—if they did not comply with his demands. With respect to one employee, Combs used physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same to cause the employee to engage in sex acts with Combs."

There are no new charges in this indictment.

“Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY," Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Diddy, said in a statement. "He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will. Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses.”

This is the second superseding indictment against Diddy following his arrest last year for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Details about his alleged "freak offs," video recordings of victims and violence against them were detailed in the initial 14-page document. The first superseding indictment was unveiled in January, and included accusations of sex crimes against two new victims. Since 2023, Diddy has had over 46 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging rape, physical violence and drugging.

Diddy may be arraigned for the new indictment on March 14. His trial is set for May 5. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.