Diddy’s Attorneys Want Prostitution Charge Dismissed, Insist Racial Bias at Play

Diddy's attorneys want the music mogul's transportation to engage in prostitution charge dismissed ahead of his upcoming trial.

Diddy's Attorneys File Motion to Dismiss

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Puff's legal team filed a new motion in the United States Southern District Court of New York. The filing asks for the dismissal of the third of three counts the Bad Boy Entertainment founder has been charged with, which include sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Puff's lawyers argue the charge of transportation to engage in prostitution is unprecedented in a case like this and insist race is playing a factor in the prosecution.

"There has never been a similar RICO prosecution," the motion states. "No White person has ever been the target of a remotely similar case. Mr. Combs has been singled out because he is a powerful Black man, and he is being prosecuted for conduct that regularly goes unpunished."

"The government’s handling of this case demonstrates bias and animus," the filing continues. "It has gone out of its way to humiliate Mr. Combs and to prejudice the jury pool with pretrial publicity that plays on racist tropes. It has leaked damaging (and often times false) material to the press."

Diddy Trial Set to Start in May

Diddy's trial is set to begin on May 5. The embattled hip-hop mogul has been in custody since he was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024. Last month, the government filed a superseding indictment adding two more victims to the case. The record producer is accused of hosting drug-fueled sex marathons and forcing victims to participate through force, fraud or coercion. Diddy has pleaded not guilty and denied all the charges against him.