Diddy’s Legal Team Continues Beef Over Cassie Assault Video Ahead of Trial

Diddy's legal team claims CNN destroyed the original footage from 2016 of Puff assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy's Lawyers Accused CNN of Destroying Original Cassie Assault Footage

In court documents filed on Thursday (March 13), Puff's lawyers outlined issues they believe should be addressed in a pre-trial conference taking place on Friday (March 14). One of Diddy's lawyers' concerns is the now-viral recording of Diddy striking Cassie in the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. Puff's team says CNN purchased the sole copy of the footage and edited the version that was shown to the public and in court.

"This includes covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence," the filing reads. "It also includes speeding up the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are. As a result, the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question."

The filing goes on to say CNN destroyed the original footage "even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation."

The video is one of the key pieces of evidence the prosecution will use against Diddy.

XXL has contacted CNN for comment.

CNN originally aired the disturbing 2016 surveillance video of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder striking and kicking Cassie last May.

Diddy's legal team has contended there are issues with the video. Last November, they accused the government of showing an edited version of the tape to the judge who decided whether or not the musician would get a bond.

During Diddy's March 14 hearing, he will also be arraigned for his recent superseding indictment, which adds claims of forced labor and making employees engage in sex acts.

Diddy's trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution is scheduled to start on May 5.