50 Cent has reportedly decided not to pursue a defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-girlfriend and youngest son's mother, Daphne Joy, who accused him on Instagram of rape earlier this year.

50 Cent Wants to Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), TMZ reported that 50 recently filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the suit without prejudice. A judge has not OK'd the dismissal filing but the case should be cleared soon. The dismissal request comes after Daphne removed a post from her Instagram page in July where she accused Fif of sexual abuse while they were in a relationship.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team for comment.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Hurricane Chris for Mispronouncing the Word Educational

50 Cent and Daphne's Rocky Relationship Comes to a Head With Lawsuit

50 Cent and Daphne share a 12-year-old son named Sire. Back in March, 50 filed for custody of Sire and clowned Daphne after she was named as one of Diddy's sex workers in a lawsuit filed against the mogul by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Daphne responded by posting a lengthy note on Instagram accusing the G-Unit boss of rape. 50 denied the claims.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," he said in a statement. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

He retaliated by filing a defamation lawsuit. Now, it appears he is no longer interested in taking court action.

Read More: 50 Cent Explains Why He Chooses to Be Celibate