Daphne Joy deletes social media posts accusing 50 Cent of rape following rapper's defamation lawsuit.

Daphne Joy Deletes Posts Aimed at 50 Cent

On Wednesday (July 10), Daphne Joy appeared to have scrubbed her Instagram of any mention of 50 Cent, whom she publicly accused of sexual and physical abuse back in March. It's unclear why Daphne Joy deleted the posts about 50, but it comes after the G-Unit leader filed a defamation suit against Joy in May.

Sources close to Joy reportedly told TMZ that her deleting the posts has nothing to do with the lawsuit. The sources also claim no settlement has been made and that the case is still moving forward.

50 Cent Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Daphne Joy

50 Cent filed suit against Joy back on May 6. According to documents obtained by XXL, the suit was filed in Harris County District Court in Texas and alleges Fif's lawyers sent Joy a cease-and-desist for the aforementioned Instagram posts. Fif demanded Joy retract and delete said posts, but she allegedly refused and instead asked for millions of dollars in exchange for the post being removed. Joy also wanted 50 Cent to drop his custody suit for their shared son Sire.

The former couple's recent issues stemmed from an amended bombshell lawsuit filed against Diddy by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in March. The suit named Jones and Yung Miami as Diddy's sex workers. 50 Cent reacted by clowning Joy over the accusation and immediately filed for custody of Sire. The same day, Joy accused 50 of abusing and sexually assaulting her during their relationship on IG.

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned," Joy wrote in part. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

50 Cent denied the accusations in a statement released to XXL.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," the statement read. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

50 is seeking in excess of $1 million in the suit, claiming the false allegations could be detrimental to his business associations.