Coi Leray Defends Eminem After Her Father Benzino Slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Inducting Em

Coi Leray is defending Eminem after her father Benzino called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for making the Detroit rapper an inductee into the 2022 class.

On Thursday (May 5), Coi Leray posted a tweet that appeared to conflict with a statement her father put up the previous day that shaded Shady.

"I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness," Coi posted. "I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor! (8 Mile was great) Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it."

Coi's tweet appears to be a direct response to posts Benzino put up on Wednesday (May 4). After the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Eminem would be in the 2022 class along with Dolly Parton, Lionell Richie, Duran Duran, Eurhythmics, Carl Simon, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest, Benzino called out the institute for their decision.

"Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s, they have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank," Benzino tweeted.

"So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers?? GTFOH," he added.

Strangely, Benzino's mini rant comes after he recently declared peace with Eminem after beefing with the rapper for nearly 20 years.

"To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over," Benzino tweeted on March 17. "I’m letting y’all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop. He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color."

Coi Leray and Benzino's relationship seems strained, currently. Last month, Coi claimed he was threatening her and her mom. The father and daughter have clashed multiple times on social media in recent weeks over Benzino's seemingly irratic behavior, with Coi recently saying she wants him to heal offline.