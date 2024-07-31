Lil Pump Calls Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally ‘an Embarrassment to the Country’

Lil Pump calls Megan Thee Stallion's performance at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Atlanta "an embarrassment to the country" last night.

On Tuesday (July 30), Pump offered his unsolicited opinion about Hot Girl Meg showing up and showing out at Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally at Georgia State University.

"Nicki Manaj > Megan stallion," Pump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the performance. "Who tf performs at a kamal Harris rally."

"She’s an embarrassment to the culture," Pump added in a series of tweets on the topic. "This is an embarrassment to our country."

"Kamala Harris needs Megan the stallion shaking a*s to have people show up to her rally," he concluded in his final post on the matter. "Donald Trump needs himself to have people show up to his rally. One person is powered by the people, the other is powered by the establishment. Trump 2024."

Megan Thee Stallion graced the stage at the event and performed "Girls in the Hood," "Mamushi," "Body" and "Savage" for the packed crowd. Quavo also talked at the event where he spoke about raising awareness for gun violence.

Lil Pump has been Donald Trump's most vocal hip-hop supporter and in doing so has taken multiple shots at VP Harris since she has taken over as the Democratic nominee after Joe Biden bowed out. In a recent interview, he claimed Harris is Indian while doubling down on his support for Trump.

