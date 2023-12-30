Yung Miami Goes Off on Men Bashing Her Podcast After Joe Budden Criticizes Her for Not Putting Out More Episodes

Yung Miami is clapping back at men who are bashing her podcast after Joe Budden criticized her for not putting out more episodes.

Yung Miami Defends Her Podcast Against Men After Criticism From Joe Budden

On Saturday (Dec. 30), Yung Miami jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out men who she thinks are enjoying her perceived downfall after Joe Budden criticized her for not releasing more episodes of her Caresha Please podcast on Revolt TV.

"I really wanna be positive in 2024. F**k yall hating a*s h*es fr!" Miami began her rant. "Oh and yall old hating a*s p***y n***as too!!!!!"

You know you that b***h when N***AS praying on your downfall. I expect that from b***hes cause that's what b***hs do, but yall n***as LOL YALL SOME P***Y N***AS!!!! P***yyyyyyyyyyy!!! Like b***h a*s n***as!" she continued.

"I got tender d**k n***as d**k in bunch bout a podcast 😂 talking down on a b***h that's 29!! ((29)) AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Put on your seatbelt b***h!!" she added.

"Happy New Year D**k eaters [kiss mark emoji]," she concluded.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Trolls Yung Miami for Silence About Diddy Allegation

Joe Budden Pokes Fun at Yung Miami Not Recording Any More Caresha Please Podcast Episodes

A week ago, a video of Joe on the Need to Know Podcast surfaced on social media. In the clip, which can be seen below, Joe revealed that he believes Yung Miami's podcast is finished and questioned her two wins of Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Awards in 2022 and 2023. The veteran podcaster even gleefully joked about her alleged cancellation by singing Queen's classic 1980s rock song, "Another One Bites the Dust."

"I love when a two-time award-winner—I love when they just it's over now," Joe said. "She won the award two years in a row. Now I don't care about that stuff. However, you know when there's a glitch in the matrix. Yeah, get the f**k out of here."

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God also expressed a similar sentiment about Miami's wins for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Awards. The "Act Up" rapper would later addressed Charlamagne's criticism about her show.

There's no word if Caresha Please will resume podcasting in the future on Revolt TV.

Watch Joe Budden slam Yung Miami for not putting out more podcast episodes and read Miami's reactions to men bashing her podcast below.

Watch Joe Budden Criticize Yung Miami for Not Continuing Her Podcast

Read Yung Miami's Rant Against Men Bashing Her Podcast