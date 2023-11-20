DJ Akademiks Trolls Yung Miami for Seeming to Be Silent About Diddy Rape and Abuse Allegations

DJ Akademiks is trolling Yung Miami for appearing to be silent about rape allegations against Diddy.

DJ Ak Trolls Yung Miami

The explosive lawsuit filed by Cassie against Diddy has had the internet going nuts for the past few days. On Sunday (Nov. 19), DJ Akademiks seemingly weighed in by trolling Diddy's current girlfriend Yung Miami. Ak called out the City Girls rapper for her silence.

"Yung Miami loud a*s aint tweet in 4 days," the blogger tweeted. "Cmon.. dont make it this obvious lOl."

Diddy Settles Explosive Lawsuit With Cassie

On Nov. 16, Cassie filed a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing Diddy of rape and sexual and physical abuse throughout their decade-long relationship. Diddy vehemently denied the accusations in a statement released via his lawyer.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," the statement reads. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

However, a day after the suit was filed, Diddy settled with Cassie for an undisclosed amount.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," Diddy said in a statement.

Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman has since stated the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

DJ Akademiks' Beef With Young Miami

DJ Akademiks has been one of Caresha's biggest detractors. Last year, he dissed her after Diddy revealed he had another child with someone else. Diddy even got involved. Earlier this year, Ak told Diddy to check Yung Miami, which got a response from the South Florida rapper. Recently, Ak has continued to go at Yung Miami for the low sales of the City Girls' new album RAW.

Check out DJ Akademiks trolling Yung Miami for seemingly being silent about Diddy's rape allegations below.

See DJ Akademiks' Tweet

DJ Akademiks trolls Yung Miami djakademiks/Twitter loading...