Joe Budden Fires Back at Yung Miami for Laughing Over His ‘Pump It Up’ Plaque

Joe Budden has fired back at Yung Miami who laughed at him for receiving a gold plaque in 2024 for his 2003 hit "Pump It Up." On The Joe Budden Podcast, Episode 753, which premiered on Sunday (Aug. 25) on YouTube, Joe addressed the former City Girls rapper who posted laughing emojis in her repost of the podcaster's video of him receiving a plaque for "Pump It Up."

At the 2:45-minute mark in the video below, Joe had some choice words for Yung Miami.

"I want to be clear, I like Yung Miami. I do. I want to be honest here," Joe began. "And I think that she is a pretty good content creator."

"The thing about laughter I think that she will soon realize is it's also a luxury," he continued. "I say all the time laughter is good for the soul slash the flip side of that laughter is also a privilege so while I'm happy that Caresha is able to laugh because she's had a stressful year I am a little surprised that she has found enough time to laugh at anything."

"If Complex were to do a list of where all the female rappers rate Caresha you would be last on the list. You would be drop dead last on that list," he added. "Every female out there is wiping you down right now."

"Need I remind you that today I hear "Pump It Up" more than I hear you so while you go on these social media rants and say that you were nine years old when "Pump It Up" dropped and now you're 30 you should be cautious of that because your record label today is saying to you that they're not seeing any growth," he concluded.

Joe also described Yung Miami as a "science project" who's undergoing an identity crisis. He further criticized her rapping skills, claiming that she is the worst female rapper in the game and that she doesn't write her own rhymes.

Joe Budden's vitriol at Yung Miami stems from her posting on X, formerly Twitter, laughing emojis at Joe for getting a plaque for "Pump It Up."

Joe caught wind of Miami trolling him and responded with "It would be too easy……"

After Joe's reply, Yung Miami countered by referencing the time Joe Budden criticized her for not dropping more episodes of her Caresha Please! podcast on Revolt TV.

"Another one bites the dust remember???" she wrote in the tweet. "You was just celebrating when you THOUGHT I took an L. I can laugh YOU was just laughing at me so LETS LAUGH! [three laughing emojis]."

The two engaged in a heated back-and-forth before Yung Miami Yung brought the argument to a close by giving Joe a valuable life lesson. She emphasized the importance of treating others with the same respect and consideration one would desire for themselves.

"You don’t like the way it feels when someone laughs at your accomplishments but it's cool when you do it," she wrote in a post on X. "It don't feel good right!"

Watch Joe Budden address Yung Miami and others who laughed at him for getting a plaque for "Pump It Up" below.

Watch The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 753 | The Bleepless Pod