Joe Budden Jokingly Reacts to Ye Shouting Him Out During South Korea Show

There were plenty of surprises at Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 2 show at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on Friday (Aug. 23). During his performance, the Chicago rapper-producer name-dropped a few rappers, including podcast king Joe Budden, much to his surprise. While performing the Donda (Deluxe) track "24," Ye yelled out Joe Budden's name while the choir sang, "God is not finished."

On Friday, after being tagged by fans, Joe went on Instagram Live to share his reaction to Ye name-dropping him during his performance. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Joe jokingly sings, "Joooeee Budden, God is not finished."

"Them Korean ni***s was like, 'what the f**k are you talking about,'" he added, possibly referring to the Korean audience being unfamiliar with him as a former rapper.

Ye Shouts Out Drake, Criticizes Adidas During Vultures 2 Show

During their Vultures 2 experience in South Korea, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign treated fans to a plethora of new and classic songs. Making a dramatic entrance on horseback, Ye surprised his South Korean audience by shouting out his rap rival Drake, whom he's had an on-and-off feud spanning several years.

Before performing his 2007 track "I Wonder," Ye called out: "This one for Drake." Elsewhere, Ye also led a "f**k Adidas" chant with the crowd before diving into "Can't Tell Me Nothing" off his 2007 Graduation album as well.

Watch Joe Budden's funny reaction to Ye shouting out his name and watch the entire Vultures 2 live stream below.

Watch Joe Budden Jokingly Sing His Reaction to Ye Shouting Him Out

Watch Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's South Korea Vultures 2 Concert