Ye and Ty Dolla Sign Just Dropped Vultures 2 Deluxe Album and They’re Selling It for $5

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign just dropped the deluxe version of their joint album, Vultures 2, and they're selling it for $5 right now.

On Thursday (Aug. 8) Ye and Ty Dolla $ign uploaded the Vultures 2 deluxe album on the Chicago rapper's official Yeezy website. Vultures 2 (Deluxe) features three new songs "Believer," "Gun to My Head" featuring Kid Cudi and "Drunk" featuring Kodak Black and Bad Bunny. According to the site, Ye fans can purchase the LP for $5. Once buying the album, fans will receive real-time song updates through a link in their emails.

Vultures 2 was initially set to drop on March 8 after being announced in January. Ye later announced May 3 would be the date only to disappoint fans again. In late July, Ye revealed the album would be released on Aug. 2. The new LP, which features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti and more, arrived a day late on Aug. 3.

New Yeezy Chief of Staff Eric J. Cui teased the deluxe version of Vultures 2 since Aug. 5 when he shared a post on Instagram celebrating V2 becoming No. 1 on Apple Music. In the IG post's caption, which can be seen below, Eric expresses his gratitude for working alongside the Chicago rapper and hints that he and Ye have some more projects on the way. Two hours before the deluxe album's release, Ye's employee went to his Instagram Story and posted a set of handshake emojis, seemingly hinting at their teamwork to drop new heat.

Vultures 2 Receives Lackluster Response From Fans

Contrary to the hype surrounding Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's three-part Vultures album, Vultures 2 didn't receive much praise from fans. After Vultures 2 finally hit DSPs on Aug. 3, fans were more disappointed than pleased with the album's outcome. Upon its arrival, Ye enthusiasts hopped on social media and accused the Yeezy founder of using AI vocals, delivering bad lyrics, changing songs at the last minute and scrapping songs like "Everybody," which was potentially taken off based on sample clearance issues since it interpolated Backstreet Boys' 1997 classic "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)."

Several stans also noticed that an original song off Vultures 1 called "River" had different drum loops and a mix that emphasizes the vocals. One fan even pointed out that the beat for "Sky City" was made for Jay-Z over two decades ago. The rapper is also being accused of using artists' samples without their permission. Singer Swsh went on his Instagram Story to call out Ye for sampling his song "Break the Fall (Acoustic)." Meanwhile, a band named Portishead addressed Mr. West on X, formerly known as Twitter, for interpolating their song "Machine Gun" in "Field Trip."

Despite fans' criticism toward Ye and Ty's new project, Vultures 2 topped the Apple Music charts following its release. It remains to be seen if it will debut No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart like its predecessor Vultures 1.

