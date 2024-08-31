Diddy Investigation Continues as Prosecutors Subpoena Miami Hotel for Evidence – Report

The federal investigation into Diddy continues with prosecutors subpoenaing a Miami hotel for evidence.

Diddy Investigation Continues with Miami Hotel Subpoena

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Aug. 31), federal prosecutors are continuing to investigate Diddy as a new grand jury subpoena was issued to an unspecified Miami hotel. The media website reports that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are seeking documents and other evidence related to the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

According to TMZ, Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, are both named in the subpoena. Prosecutors are looking for the hotel to disclosed reservation records related to Diddy, Ms. Joy and other associates of the veteran music executive. Investigators are looking for evidence related to hotel stays from Jan. 1, 2008 to the present,including check-in and check-out dates, room numbers, guest amenities and requests and billing information, such as room service charges.

Additionally, federal prosecutors are seeking email and mailing addresses, as well as phone numbers and payment methods such as cash and credit cards. Furthermore, prosecutors have requested computer IP addresses, login credentials, copies of identification documents and vehicle information for the individuals involved. Authorities also requested surveillance footage from the hotel in question.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Read More: Diddy Listed as Investor Who Helped Elon Musk Take Over Twitter

Diddy Files to Have Rodney Jones' Lawsuit Dismissed

Meanwhile, according to documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Aug. 26), Diddy's legal team filed motion to have Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' sexual abuse lawsuit to be dismissed.

The motion claims Jones' disturbing lawsuit—which was amended in March to accuse Puff of sex trafficking and being part of a "RICO enterprise"—is nothing more than a "run-of-the-mill commercial disagreement" that Jones tried to exploit as a "salacious RICO conspiracy."

"Running to nearly 100 pages, it includes countless tall tales, shameless celebrity namedrops, and irrelevant images,” the motion reads. "Yet despite all its hyperbole and lurid theatrics, [Jones] fails to state a single viable claim against any of Combs Defendants."

In regards to the sex trafficking allegations, Diddy’s team pushed back on Jones’ assertion he was a victim of "any commercial sex act."

In a Rolling Stone interview, published on Tuesday (Aug. 27), Jones spoke candidly about his ongoing legal case against Diddy. The producer described the 54-year-old rap mogul as a "monster" who will "do whatever is necessary to get exactly what he wants."

"He doesn’t take no for an answer," Jones stated. "He [told me] himself, 'I'll smack my mama.' Anybody who can say that even jokingly is a monster. He's nothing to be played with. For a person whose brand is Love Records, and changed their name to Love and named their kid Love, he doesn’t show love. He’s just marketing."

Read More: Ice Cube Claims Diddy Is Being Targeted

Watch Law&Crime Network's report about Rodney Jones speaking out against Diddy below.