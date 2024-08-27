Diddy Spotted Posing for Photos With Female Fans on Miami Beach

Diddy is embroiled in serious legal issues at the moment, but that didn't stop him from enjoying himself as he took photos and talked with female fans on a Miami beach this week.

Diddy Poses for Photos With Women on the Beach

On Monday (Aug. 26), video of Diddy and producer Stevie J walking around on a Miami Beach made its rounds on social media. In the clip, the Bad Boy Records founder and his friend make their way through the sand and stop to chat with several women along the way.

Diddy holds one woman's hand as he appears to greet her then releases her grip to take a sip from a drink he's holding. He poses for a photo with another woman as she takes a selfie with Diddy behind her.

In a repost of the video on The Shade Room's Instagram account, people in the comments section sounded off on what they were seeing in the clip.

"As a woman , why you even hype to take a picture with him," one person wrote.

"You know u DOWN bad when Stevie J is your only friend…😬," another Instagram user posted.

"😒 we saw what he did to Cassie on video and you still smiling and taking pics. Absolutely no self respect," added another.

Singer Cassie being mentioned refers to video footage of a 2016 incident that was brought to light this past May. CNN obtained disturbing surveillance footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel in 2016. The footage shows Diddy, dressed in nothing but a towel, chasing after Cassie in a hallway after she appeared to leave a hotel room they shared. Once Diddy found Cassie trying to exit near an elevator, he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and proceeded to kick her multiple times.

Cassie, who dated Diddy for nearly 10 years, detailed the attack in a lawsuit alleging rape and other serious allegations, which she filed against him last November. Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie a day later. The disgraced mogul is currently facing seven other lawsuits that include accusations of sex trafficking, rape and drugging women.

See Diddy take photos and talk with women on a Miami beach below.

Watch Diddy Take Photos and Talk With Women on Miami Beach