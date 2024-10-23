Playboi Carti Has a Special Request for Los Angeles Lakers Player Bronny James

Playboi Carti has a special request for LeBron James' son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Playboi Carti Reaches Out to Bronny James

LBJ's son being drafted by the Lakers after a subpar freshman year in college has been a polarizing topic leading up to the 2024-2025 NBA season. One person who appears to be in the rookie's corner is Playboi Carti. On Tuesday (Oct. 22), the rapper reached out to Bronny with a special request. Carti shared a post on his Instagram Story, which can be seen below, that shows a bunch of guys wearing Bronny James Lakers jerseys. Another photo in the post shows LBJ Jr. posing.

"Send me ah jersey," Carti wrote over the post.

The Playboi Carti NBA Jersey Connection

Playboi Carti has been wearing a variety of NBA jerseys recently. There is speculation that the look might have something to do with his new album. @PloybertCorti, a Playboi Carti fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, believes the jerseys represent features on his Music album.

"Playboi Carti MIGHT be teasing the features on 'I AM MUSIC' through the NBA teams that are on the jerseys he is wearing

Philadelphia 76ers = Lil Uzi Vert

Toronto Raptors = The Weeknd

Atlanta Hawks = Future

Brooklyn Nets = JAY-Z

Orlando Magic = DJ Khaled

Some of these probably aren’t accurate but hopefully you get what I’m trying to say," the account tweeted on Sept. 9.

Playboi Carti has been teasing his forthcoming album Music for the past couple of years. He released several singles in the last 12 months but no release date has been officially announced. Last month, he confirmed Ye will be on the LP.

