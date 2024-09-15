Playboi Carti’s Birthday Show Gets Shut Down by NYPD

Playboi Carti's birthday party event was unceremoniously shut down by the New York Police Department.

NYPD Shuts Down Playboi Carti's Birthday Event

On Saturday (Sept. 14), video surfaced on social media of NYPD shutting down Playboi Carti's birthday party at Brooklyn Warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y. Carti, whose birthday is actually on Sept. 13, wanted to have a B-day celebration in his "second home" and invited fans to join him.

In the clip below, hundreds of fans have gathered outside the venue trying to get in. However, police formed a barrier at the entrance, ordering people to leave the area immediately. After a while, the police started getting frustrated and started forcibly pushing back the crowd with their batons. It's unclear how long it took for police to disperse people from the venue, but it was evident that the party was permanently shut down.

Apparently, Playboi witnessed the chaos outside while sitting in his vehicle. The Atlanta rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to issue an apology to his fans after the police intervened and put an end to his birthday celebration.

"NYPD shut me down I tried soo hard to celebrate with you tonight," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "I was outside the whole time they told me they would lock me up if I got out the car. Its my f**kin biryhday WTF."

XXL has reached out to NYPD for comment.

Read More: 10 of the Wildest Moments of Rappers Caught on Police Bodycams

Playboi Is Working on Music Album, Ye Will Be On It

Playboi Carti is working on his next project titled Music, which is expected to drop very soon.

On Friday (Sept. 13), the "FE!N" artist jumped on his Instagram Story to celebrate the release of his new single "All Red." Carti also revealed that Ye will play a big role on his long-awaited album. He then screenshotted a message from Ye that reads "love it," seemingly referring to the Opium leader's latest track.

"@ye kant wait 2 show the world what we been working on wit dis album we da real 5L no doubt," Carti captioned the screenshot.

While Ye's specific role on the project remains unclear, Carti has worked with the Chicago rapper-producer before. In August, he joined forces with Ye and Ty Dolla $ign on their song "Field Trip" from Vultures 2. The song also features rap cameos from Don Toliver and Kodak Black.

Read More: Playboi Carti Confuses Fans With New Song Sounding Like Future

Watch NYPD Shut Down Playboi Carti's Birthday Show and Playboi's Response

playboicarti/Instagram playboicarti/Instagram loading...