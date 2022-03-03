YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Playboi Carti fans are clashing on social media after a song featuring YB with high-pitched vocals leaks onto Twitter.

On Thursday (March 3), a snippet of the track "Syracuse," which may appear on YoungBoy and DaBaby’s upcoming collaborative album, Better Than You, surfaced on Twitter. The song features YB rapping his lyrics at squeal-like levels.

"Glizzy, glizzy, show ’em what that Draco do (Blatt! Blatt!)/Pass that drank from Syracuse (Ha! Ha!)/Millions, millions, Bentley, Bentley, Lamb' truck too," raps NBA YoungBoy on the clip.

Many fans who heard the snippet noticed that the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer is reciting his high-pitched verses similar to the rhyme style of Playboi Carti. That’s when the two rappers' rabid fanbases collided with various opinions on Twitter.

"That new youngboy snippet is actually disgusting how can he bite carti so hard," tweeted one fan along with cry laughing emojis. "Who’s gonna tell him that shits ass?"

Another fan wrote, "Young boy better off reaching out 2 Carti 4 a feature. U don’t got it."

Some have suggested that Carti and YoungBoy team up and make a song together.

"Carti and youngboy could make a good song together," tweeted a fan along with a handshake emoji.

YB and DaBaby’s joint project, Better Than You, will hit streaming platforms on Friday (March 4). There’s not a lot of info about the album, but here’s what we do know: It’s a 12-song LP, and features the previously released tracks "Hit" and "Neighborhood Superstar."

Check out more people's reactions to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's song snippet below.