Playboi Carti Is Releasing His Own Action Figures

Playboi Carti is going from merch to action figures.

Images and video footage of Playboi Carti action figurines surfaced on the internet on Thursday (Jan. 6), which replicate his Whole Lotta Red persona. While it's unclear where the video originated, reports claim the images were first shared on a Carti finsta page, @opium_00pium, but later deleted. Nonetheless, there appear to be four figures, in which Carti is wearing his signature red locs and also blond locs, iced-out jewelry, Rick Owens brand sneakers and more.

In the video of one of the figures, replica Carti is inside a Whole Lotta Red-labeled box, wearing a black T-shirt, diamond chains and black jeans.

When or if the action figures will be available is also uncertain.

However, it's no surprise that Playboi Carti has created figurines based on his last album, which arrived on Dec. 25, 2020. Less than a year later, Carti announced dates for his King Vamp Tour in support of the LP.

The 40-date trek kicked off in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 14, 2021 and wrapped in Carti's hometown of Atlanta on Dec. 23. of last year.

Throughout the tour, there were a number of headline-making, fan-related situations that transpired, including a fight breaking out between fans on day-two of the tour in Charlotte, N.C.

About a week later, during Playboi Carti's show at Houston's NRG Arena on Oct. 23, 2020, a fan, who was presumably on house arrest, showed up to the concert wearing an ankle monitor, indicating that he violated either police-ordered or court-ordered restrictions to see Carti perform live.

In video captured of the fan at the show, the Carti supporter said, "I broke my whole curfew just to see Carti."

And the show actually ended up being canceled.

Clearly, Playboi Carti has some diehard fans who will be the first in-line or online to purchase his action figures if they're ever made available to the public.