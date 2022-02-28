March 2022 New Music Releases

A new month is upon us, which means new music on the way from some of your favorite artists. Things heat up in March with album releases from some of the hottest young talent in the game.

Lil Durk returns on March 11, with his new album 7220. The Chicago rapper didn't release any solo projects in 2021, instead opting to put out the joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, and the OTF compilation, Loyal Bros. The new album will have 17 tracks including the singles "AHHH HA," "Pissed Me Off" and "Broadway Girls" with controversial country music star Morgan Wallen. The latter peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Song chart.

Benny The Butcher is also dropping his latest album Tana Talk 4 on March 11. The Buffalo, N.Y. rapper has been gaining momentum for the past few years with projects like Burden of Proof, Plugs I Met 2 and various appearances on projects from his Griselda brethren and others. Now, he's back with the forth installment in his Tana Talk series. First believed to be dropping in February, the album was moved to March and will contain production from DJ Premier, The Alchemist and others. TT4 will feature the previously-released single "Johnny P's Caddy" featuring J. Cole, which was released in early February.

The month will start off with King Von's first posthumous album, What It Means to Be King, dropping on the first Friday of the month, March 4. The album was announced in early February and will serve as the follow-up to Von's debut album, Welcome to O'Block, which was released a week before the Chicago rhymer was shot and killed in Atlanta on Nov. 6 2020. The new album is spearheaded by the single "Don't Play That" featuring 21 Savage.

See more new projects from dropping in March from DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fivio Foreign, RZA, Phife Dawg and more below.