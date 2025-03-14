Ye Gives Backhanded Compliment About Kendrick Lamar Appearing on Playboi Carti’s New Album

Playboi Carti got not one but three contributions from Kendrick Lamar on Carti's highly anticipated new Music album, and one person who is not a fan of the collabs is Ye.

Ye Delivers Backhanded Compliment to Kendrick Lamar

On Friday (March 14), Playboi Carti's highly anticipated Music album was finally released on DSPs, following one last hiccup. The 30-song LP features a star-studded guestlist, including Young Thug, The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Skepta. K-Dot makes multiple appearances on the album, on the songs "Good Credit," "Mojo Jojo" and "Backdoor."

Ye offered his two cents on Kendrick's contributions to the album on Friday morning.

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," Ye shared on X. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

Ye latest take on the pgLang rapper comes after the Chicago MC praised Kendrick back in February for taking out his nemesis, Drake. Kanye also warned against going against K-Dot in a battle.

"If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose," Ye said during an interview with Justin Laboy. "This man does this. You know on Street Fighter, Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can't beat that thing."

"If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a really difficult task," West added. "But perhaps it's something. I’m a psycho genius, so…"

Ye has been an unfiltered book on X in recent weeks, for better or worse. But it's been mostly worse. Last month, he shared a troubling obsession with the swastika. Earlier this month, he posted a photo of a Ku Klux Klan robe and captioned it "Outfit of the day."

Check out Ye's backhanded compliment to Kendrick Lamar and listen to Playboi Carti's Kendrick Lamar collabs on Music below.

See Ye's Reaction to Kendrick Lamar Being Featured on Playboi Carti's New Album

Kanye West give backhanded compliment to Kendrick Lamar. kanyewest/X loading...

Listen to Playboi Carti's "Good Credit" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Listen to Playboi Carti's "Mojo Jojo" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Listen to Playboi's Carti's "Backdoor" Featuring Kendrick Lamar