Ye Thinks Only a Psycho Genius Like Himself Can Stand Up Against Kendrick Lamar in a Rap Battle

Ye is convinced that only a psycho genius like himself can stand up against Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle after seeing what K-Dot did to Drake.

Ye Weighs In on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Justin Laboy debuted the new episode of his The Download podcast featuring Ye as a guest. Fresh off a head-turning appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Ye talked about a number of topics, including his wealth, new album and more. The Chicago rapper was also asked to weigh in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rapper battle.

"If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose," Ye states around the 23-minute timestamp of the video below. "This man does this. You know on Street Fighter, Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can't beat that thing."

"If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a really difficult task," West adds. "But perhaps it's something. I’m a psycho genius, so…"

Ye again reiterates not to test K-Dot. "Unless you’re a psycho genius like me," he adds.

Ye Thinks Kendrick Lamar Ended Drake, For Now

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye opines that Kendrick Lamar has ended Drake for the time being.

"He took down my nemesis for me, or at least took him down for a little bit," Ye says around the 21-minute mark. "You know those superhero films, where one of the characters, Wolverine or something, goes away for a few films."

When asked if K-Dot killed Drake, Ye responds, "Yea, for now. You can't ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song for something."

Check out Ye's new interview on The Download below.

Watch Ye Talk About What It Takes to Rap Against Kendrick Lamar