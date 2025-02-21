Nitrous Oxide and Tweeting Are a Dangerous Mix for Ye

Ye's reported nitrous oxide use may have contributed to his recent offensive and appalling tweets.

Ye Reportedly Relapses on Nitrous Oxide

On Thursday (Feb. 20), the New York Post reported multiple sources are saying Ye is back huffing nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, a habit he reportedly started after having dental surgery in 2024.

"When he [West] got back to L.A., he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed," one source tells the Post.

Another source claims the controversial Chicago rapper is using the drug as medication, which is resulting in detrimental effects, including a "messed up" memory.

"There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown," the source says. "When he comes off the nitrous, he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants...It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourette’s experience, his entire life is a video game."

Earlier this month, Ye went on a four-day tweeting marathon filled with vile posts, anti-Semitism, pornography and more. He deleted his account following the viral binge-tweeting session. The following day, he began selling swastika T-shirts on his Yeezy site, which resulted in a ban from Shopify.

Ye Staffer Accuses Dentist of Getting Ye Hooked

Last August, Ye's chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos accused the rapper's dentist, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, of getting Ye hooked on nitrous.

"It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him," Yiannopoulos shared on X.

Connelly denied the allegations in a statement to XXL: "Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit. Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading. Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients."

XXL has reached out to Ye's camp for comment.