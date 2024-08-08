Ye’s Former Chief of Staff Claims a Dentist Has Rapper Hooked on Nitrous Oxide

UPDATE (Aug 8):

A spokesperson for Dr. Thomas P. Connelly has released the following statement to XXL refuting Milo Yiannopoulos' claims:

"Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit. Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading. Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients.

Mr. Yiannopoulos, a self-admitted provocateur with a history of attention-seeking behavior, has fabricated a narrative that is both factually incorrect and maliciously intended to damage Dr. Connelly’s professional reputation. His allegations are completely unfounded and devoid of any credible evidence. As a licensed dental professional, Dr. Connelly adheres strictly to all ethical and legal standards, and any allegations to the contrary are baseless.

Dr. Connelly remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to all his patients and will continue to do so despite these unfounded attacks on his character and professional conduct."

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 8)

Ye's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos claims a dentist has the rapper hooked on nitrous oxide.

Milo Claims Ye Is Addicted to Nitrous

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), Milo went on a lengthy diatribe on X, formerly knonw as Twitter, about his former employer and alleged Ye is currently addicted to nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, because of a Beverly Hills, Calif. dentist.

"There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing," Milo's first tweet began. The entire rant can be seen below. "In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly...Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him."

Milo claims he found out about the situation a few months ago and attempted to stop it.

"Earlier this year, I uncovered the fraud and intervened," he continued. "Ye, hooked on nitrous, blew up our relationship on purpose by proposing something he knew I’d have to resign over (because I had told him so): the resurrection of his longtime idle fantasy of making porn."

Ye announced he was launching an adult film studio in April. The following month, Millo parted ways with Ye due to the planned venture.

Milo went on to claim he filed a complaint to the California Dental Board about Connelly's alleged actions. He also named current Yeezy Chief of Staff Eric Cui as being complicit with Connelly in keeping Ye hooked.

"I hold any personal grudge against Cui—though I think it’s tragic Ye prefers to surround himself with incompetent Yes men who don’t challenge him," Milo added. "I hate Eric because Eric is up to his neck in this sinister and terrifying sh*t, and because he is in league with the dentist."

Since Milo released his claims, video has been surfacing that appears to show Ye with a breathing apparatus on using nitrous. In one clip, which can be seen below, Ye gives a shout-out to boxer Ryan Garcia and he admits, "I'm on the nitrous."

Dentist Responds to Milo's Claims

Following Milo's claims, Dr. Connelly responded to the accusations in a statement to TMZ. Reps for the dental surgeon claim Milo is making the claims up for attention and call the tweets, "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading."

Eric Cui Responds to Milo's Claims

Eric Cui has also responded to Milo's allegations.

"Why is every day of my life the most insane thing ever of all times now," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night. "LMAO why is there an on going fan ficiton about me and a f**king dentist of all people[?]"

In another post, he added, "My bad for engaging with trolls. Forget unemployed people have unlimited free time. 25.5 hours left. Works not done yet."

XXL has reached out to Ye's team, Milo Yiannopoulos and Dr. Thomas Connelly for comment.

Check out Milo Yiannopoulos' claims that Ye is hooked on nitrous oxide, Eric's response and watch video of Ye using nitrous below.

