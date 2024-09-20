Everything to Know About Galaxy Gas, the Dangerous Trend Making Its Way Into Hip-Hop

Inhaling Galaxy Gas has emerged as a concerning new trend among young people. Videos documenting the trend have made their way to social media. There are even some rappers appearing to indulge in it as well. Here is everything known about Galaxy Gas, the dangerous trend that has made its way into hip-hop.

Galaxy Gas itself is an Atlanta-based kitchen company that sells high-quality whipped cream chargers and dispensers. The trend itself involves people breathing in whipped cream dispensers like Galaxy Gas that contain nitrous oxide to get a brief high. Breathing in whipped cream dispensers has been known as whippets over the years. While the trend has been dubbed Galaxy Gas for the brand's colorful whipped cream dispensers, not every can that is seen around is from the company.

Galaxy Gas was founded in 2021, and in the years since its creation, has attempted to push back on being tied to these problematic behaviors. All across their website, Galaxy Gas reminds consumers that they sell "high-quality whipped cream chargers and dispensers” meant to create foams and mousse for cocktails. However, only merch and accessories are sold on their website.

They explain in the FAQ section that a whipped cream charger “is a stainless steel cartridge filled with nitrous oxide (N2O) gas. Nitrous Oxide is a gas that helps cream, as well as other ingredients, form into a frothy, whipped state upon dispensing. Compared to traditional whipping by hand, whipped cream chargers are able to increase the volume of whipped cream by 4x...An average whipped cream charger contains 8 grams of N2O under pressure and is non-refillable.”

Galaxy Gas canisters are easily accessible for people of all ages and are for sale at common retailers like Walmart and Amazon. The company has additionally provided a detailed disclaimer on its website, reaffirming that Galaxy Gas needs to be used for culinary experiences.

"Products containing nitrous oxide are sold solely as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary food use only," the disclaimer reads. "It is unlawful for a person to purchase products containing nitrous oxide for any purpose not intended herein and legally authorized. By purchasing products containing nitrous oxide you expressly agree and warrant your possession and use shall be legally compliant and strictly limited to culinary food preparation as lawfully intended and for no other purpose."

Yet these warnings haven't stopped young people from inhaling Galaxy Gas canisters, and the movement appears to be seeping its way into hip-hop. Baby Kia and Skrilla were seen on camera inhaling Galaxy Gas and speaking about it. More off-the-radar rappers have been using the substance in their music videos as well. Some have even made songs about Galaxy Gas, including a fairly unknown rapper named Rudekays whose "Whippet" music video dropped earlier in September and caught the attention of streamer Adin Ross. The video currently has 127,000 views on YouTube.

While no bigger rappers have been confirmed to be dabbling in Galaxy Gas, rumors have run rampant about certain high-profile artists experimenting with nitrous oxide. Lil Uzi Vert came under scrutiny in August after a video emerged of him and some friends putting their mouths to air-filled balloons while in the studio. A dispenser that sits on the table is what Uzi and crew used to fill up the balloons. No brand name is seen on the canister. Fans accused the Philadelphia rapper of abusing nitrous oxide, though that hasn't been confirmed. Gunna has also faced similar accusations of using whippets in the past, though he hasn't been seen using Galaxy Gas specifically.

Some people in the hip-hop space are beginning to push back on the trend, including rapper Lil Gnar, who trolled Galaxy Gas users in a video on X on Wednesday (Sept. 18). He showed the "right way" to consume the inhalant, which ended up with him just tossing the canister in a dumpster.

Singer SZA also sought to raise awareness about Galaxy Gas' concerning movement and tweeted out the risks of inhaling nitrous oxide on Friday (Sept. 20)

"Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children?" she wrote. "The government is doing NOTHING? Since when are we selling whip its at the store???? Somebody protect the children."

It's worth sounding the alarm bells considering how dangerous inhaling Galaxy Gas seems to be. Breathing in nitrous oxide can cause seizures, heart attacks, long-term nerve damage, loss of coordination and more, according to Parents.com. Not to mention, the trend is already starting to take an even darker turn, with young people creating viral challenges related to Galaxy Gas use.

While the rap community as a whole is unsettlingly quiet on the subject, the trend is becoming more prevalent among young people. Rappers and entertainers alike need to come out and denounce Galaxy Gas now before it takes a serious hold on the hip-hop community if it hasn't already.

See the controversial clips of Baby Kia, Skrilla and Lil Uzi Vert below.

Watch Baby Kia Hit Galaxy Gas

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Inhale Nitrous Oxide From Balloon

Watch Skrilla Talk About Whippets and Convince Adam22 to Hit One