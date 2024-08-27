Video Shows Lil Uzi Vert Inhaling Balloon Allegedly Filled With Nitrous Oxide

Lil Uzi Vert is seen on video inhaling a balloon in the studio that is allegedly filled with nitrous oxide, which has left fans concerned.

Lil Uzi Vert Seen Inhaling Balloon While in Studio

On Monday (Aug. 26), a video shared on X showed Lil Uzi Vert in the studio working on some new music alongside some friends. When the clip begins, Uzi can be seen sucking on the tail end of a bright orange balloon. The rapper's friends are also seen filling up their own balloons with a canister on the table.

The video seemed intended to document the joyous moment of Uzi being back in the studio. The person holding the camera called out, "My son is back, we got Uzi back!"

"Yes sir," Uzi responds.

However, fans were more concerned about Uzi's well-being than excited to see him back in the booth.

"No wonder his music so trash now nitrous fried his brain smh," one fan commented on X after Kurrco shared the video.

"Put the gas down, gah dayum," another fan pleaded.

XXL has reached out to Uzi's team for further comment.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Has a Rare Albino Skunk With Unique Cross Marking on Its Head as a Pet

Lil Uzi Vert Opens Up About Rehab

Lil Uzi Vert has unfortunately struggled with addiction in the past. Back in 2023, Uzi sat down for an interview with 032c magazine, where they talked about going to rehab while making their album The Pink Tape.

"I'm lucky to have people in my life who truly care about me and my well-being," Uzi explained. "Specifically, [Roc Nation CEO] Desiree Perez, who helped me get into this program. I didn't want to do it but I had to — and I can say now that it was a great thing to do...I spent seven months in rehab. The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it wasn't easy because the people there became my family. They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life."

Uzi's interview came after DJ Drama, co-founder of Generation Now where the Philadelphia rapper is signed, told XXL Uzi's sobriety journey was an eye-opening experience for him.

Check out the video of Lil Uzi Vert below.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Inhale Balloon Allegedly Filled With Nitrous Oxide