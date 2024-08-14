Alleged Text Messages Surface Showing Ye Requesting Nitrous and Dentist Agreeing to Provide it

Alleged text messages are circulating on social media that show Ye requesting nitrous and his dentist agreeing to provide it amid allegations the rapper is hooked on the gas.

Texts Show Ye Asking for Nitrous

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), Yeezy's former Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos shared what he claimed was a text exchange between Ye and dentist Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. Connelly is being accused of providing nitrous oxide to Ye for recreational use, a highly addictive drug also known as laughing gas. The texts also allegedly show Connelly stating his desire to legalize the poisonous substance for recreational use, adding that he wants to build a "delivery system" for it.

“PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont—the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides,” Yiannopoulos captioned the screenshot on X, formerly known as Twitter. The screenshot can be viewed below.

"This needs to be a longterm goal: get recreational Nitrous legalized," Connelly seems to text. Meanwhile we master the delivery system with a 2 year headstart."

The texts then allegedly show Ye writing, "Can I have Nitrus today," before writing back again and adding, "Tom you said you'd bring them by today Checking in."

"Are you at chateau?" Connelly replies. "Yes Can do."

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for further comment.

Ye Accused of Being Addicted to Nitrous Oxide

The update comes after Milo accused Ye of being addicted to laughing gas in a lengthy rant on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 7.

"There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing," Milo's first tweet began. "In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly...Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him."

Milo then added a complaint he filed to the California Dental Board about Connelly's alleged behavior. Milo alleges in the complaint that Connelly is charging $50,000 a month to provide the gas for recreational enjoyment. Milo also said Yeezy's current Chief of Staff Eric Cui is complicit in this action.

In a statement to XXL, a spokesperson for Thomas Connelly denied all the allegations against him, and called Milo's claims, "a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading." The spokesperson said Connelly has never endangered any of his patients.

Check out the alleged texts below.

