Ye Sued for Allegedly Posting Multiple Photos of Himself and Bianca Censori Without Permission

Ye is being sued for allegedly posting multiple photos of himself and Bianca Censori without permission.

Ye Sued for Using Photos Without Permission

Documents obtained by XXL show that on Aug. 8, BackGrid USA, Inc. and Backgrid London Ltd filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Ye. They allege that the Yeezy mogul used photographs on his Instagram account without the company's permission. One of the photos in question shows West in all black while Censori walks next to him in a sheer, nude outfit while holding a purple pillow. Another pic features West and Censori at Milan's Nuova Arena Restaurant back in February, and a third features Censori going on a shopping spree with Ye at the Balenciaga store.

Overall, BackGrid is claiming Ye reproduced, distributed, and displayed 10 photographs on his website and social and violated federal copyright law in the process.

Cam'ron Ordered to Pay Photographer $50,000 for Using Copyrighted Photo

A similar situation happened to Cam'ron, who in February was ordered to pay a photographer $50,000 for using a copyrighted photo. The photo in question is the famous picture of Cam wearing a pink fur coat and headband while holding a matching flip phone. The photographer Djamilla Cochran had sued the rapper and his company, Dipset Couture, for using the picture on merch without her permission back in April of 2023.

“The court finds that a statutory damages award of seven times the licensing fee is sufficient to compensate the plaintiff for the infringement of her copyright and to deter future infringements by punishing the defendants,” the judge ruled.

As a result, Cam was ordered to pay $51,221.50. Of this amount, $40,530 is being paid in "statutory damages" and $10,691 is being paid to support Cochran's legal fees. The ruling comes as no surprise considering Cam never responded to the lawsuit or offered any defenses.