Lil Uzi Vert Has a Rare Albino Skunk With Unique Cross Marking on Its Head as a Pet

Lil Uzi Vert is now the proud owner of a rare albino skunk.

On Sunday (July 28), New Jersey-based pet store NJ Exotic Pets posted on their Instagram page a video featuring Lil Uzi Vert holding their new furry friend—an albino skunk. Not only is the animal rare but the skunk also has a unique cross marking on the top of its head.

In the video below, Uzi is very comfortable holding the all-white skunk, which they named Reptar. Interestingly, the Philadelphia rapper is dressed head-to-toe in all-white and is matching the same color of their new pet to a tee.

Also, Uzi revealed in the video that they own several exotic animals, including insects like hissing cockroaches.

Despite being rare, albino skunks do indeed exist. Unlike regular skunks, albino skunks are characterized by their distinct white coloration. Additionally, albino skunks have distinctive red eyes, in contrast to the black eyes of regular skunks. They also make good pets.

Lil Uzi Vert Loves Animals

As previously mentioned, Lil Uzi Vert revealed they own a diverse range of animals, including insects. It appears that the Philly rhymer frequently visits NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi, N.J., as their go-to pet store. Recently, Uzi acquired a brown piglet from the pet shop.

Back in August of 2022, Uzi posted a video, which can be viewed below, of their two beloved Sphynx cats both rocking diamond-studded tennis bracelets around their necks.

Lil Uzi Vert really loves animals.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's new furry friend, a rare albino skunk, below.

