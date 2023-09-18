Drake Uses Halle Berry’s Photo for His New Song Artwork Even After She Said No

Drake has again come under fire from Halle Berry, who said that the Toronto rap star used a photo of her for his new song artwork even after she said no.

On Sunday (Sept. 17), Halle Berry continued to respond to fans on Instagram, about the ongoing debacle between her and Drake. Berry responded to multiple fans who were confused about whether the 6 God got permission to use her photo for his new single "Slime You Out."

One supporter, @madambosss__, wrote on Instagram that they weren't sure why Halle Berry was mad considering the picture—which features Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards—is owned by Getty Images. The fan noted that Drake could have just paid the photo service fee in order to use the picture on social media.

"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why," Berry wrote in her reply. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f**k you to me. Not cool. You get it?”

A fan then chimed in and sided with Berry, saying it was "the principle" that mattered.

"Exactly!! Its about principles and integrity. So happy many of you get that," Berry replied.

While fans initially believed that Drake hadn't asked for Halle Berry's permission at all to use the photo, the actress clarified that Drizzy did in fact call her up and ask for her permission. She said he went on to use the photo anyway despite her saying no.

"He did have his people call my people and i said NO. i didn't like the image of slime all over my face in association with his song," she wrote. "And he chose to do it anyway! You see...that is the disrespect. Not cool!"

Halle Berry Spoke Out Against Drake Hours After "Slime You Out" Dropped

Mere hours after Drake dropped his single, "Slime You Out," featuring SZA, on Sept. 15, Halle Berry initially called out the OVO Sound honcho on Instagram. She posted a photo that read: "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… Even if you're a woman!"

Halle Berry went on to state on X that Drake, "didn't get my permission" to use the picture. "That's not cool I thought better of him," she wrote.

"Hence my post today," she added. "When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on."

"Slime You Out" will appear on Drake's For All the Dogs album, which will now drop on Oct. 6.

Check out all of Halle Berry's comments about Drake using her photo below.

