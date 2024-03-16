Sexyy Red Got Jokes After Fans Roast Her Awful Singing at 2024 Rolling Loud California

Sexyy Red hilariously acknowledges fans roasting her bad singing at the 2024 Rolling Loud California festival.

Sexyy Red Reacts to Fans Roasting Her Bad Singing at Rolling Loud California Festival

On Friday (March 15), Sexyy Red hit the Rolling Loud California stage for the first time since having her baby last month. The St. Louis rapper performed a bevy of hits, including her verse on Drake's song "Rich Baby Daddy."

During her rendition of the song mentioned, Sexyy unexpectedly started singing SZA's part from the song, which sounded more like screeching than actually singing.

On social media, fans roasted Sexyy Red for her bad singing.

"Sexyy Red Sounding Like Miss Juicy Baby & JLo When Ashanti Would Stop Singing While Trying To Sing Sza’s Verse From Rich Baby Daddy At Rolling Loud," joked one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another person humorously questioned: "Sexyy red what is this [three cry loudly emojis]."

In response, Sexyy Red hilariously replied, "Dis how it be when somebody hear you singing in da shower [two cry laughing emojis]."

Without a doubt, fans agree that Sexyy should stick to rapping and leave the singing to the professionals.

Sexyy Red Shows Off All the Expensive Gifts Drake Got Her

Last week, Drake gifted Sexyy Red with lavish Chanel bags and a generous stack of money.

On Saturday (March 9), Sexyy hopped on her Instagram page to share what Drizzy got her. In a carousel of photos, which can be viewed below, the St. Louis rhymer is in the studio showing off four Chanel bags in pink, purple, burgundy and black.

In two other pics, Sexyy flaunts several stacks of $100 bills while holding the purses. Apparently, Drake gave her $50,000 in cash to spend.

Watch Sexyy Red's patriotic performance at the 2024 Rolling Loud California Festival below.

Watch Sexyy Red's 2024 Rolling Loud California Performance